Release relates remote learning to commence Tuesday, September 8, 2020
The first day of school will be September 8, 2020. Of course, it won’t be the traditional kind of school to which most of us have been accustomed.
We will begin the school year with “remote learning.” We are told at the newspaper this is the term of art the school system wishes to be used.
This will likely result in rearranged work schedules, office spaces, classrooms, and entire schools. As for the Breathitt Superintendent, Phillip Watts, “We appreciate your partnership as we work together to provide meaningful and safe learning experiences for students and staff that align with guidance from the Governor’s office and the Kentucky Department of Education.”
As for the faculty and staff at the high school, work started weeks, and sometimes, months, ago. The staff have been trained on multiple distance learning professional development sessions from the school classroom or office. These employees have gained proficiency in following CDC recommendations regarding the wearing of masks, socially distancing, and applying hand sanitizer.
Our students will begin the year, at home, in front of their computer monitors. This won’t be a change for many of them.
It is recommended you have them either at some sort of work station in their bedrooms or at the dining room table. The Board of Eduction, through its Superintendent, would thank everyone for the extra time and effort which has been made to ensure our students have every opportunity at being successful.
In celebration of the “First Day of School” there will be a social media photo contest. Students and families are encouraged to take the traditional first day of school photos and share them on their social media platforms with the hashtag: #teambreathitt.
As for the meal plan, Breathitt schools report remaining committed to providing the best quality meals and service to children as they start their 2020-2021 school year remotely. Meal pickup for remote learning is now available for all children 18 and under.
The Food Service/Nutrition department will be providing the option for weekly curbside meal pick-up for both breakfast and lunch, free of charge to all children 18 and under whose parents have registered online. Parents may also call the buss garage to get registered.
Food pickup will begin September 8, 2020. Hours of operation will be from 10 am-6 pm at all Breathitt county school cafeterias. Please follow the signage at each location on the varied campuses for direction.
Transportation staff will be onsite to load boxes containing the meals into your vehicles. This is to be a “contactless” exchange. Parents/Guardians remain in your vehicles at all times.
Each week, children 18 and under, will receive a hot meal and/or breakfast (which might not be hot) upon pickup. Breakfast and lunch for every school day will be available. Either complete the online form or call the school bus garage, at 606-666-2339, for enrollment.
Updates throughout the year will be on the Breathitt County Schools’ website and social media pages. If you have questions, call the helpline at 606-693-4908 and leave a message or call your child’s school.
Let’s all stay safe and practice good social distancing. Let’s have a fine and productive school year.
