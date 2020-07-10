With Covid-19 raging across the commonwealth, what will school look like this Fall?
With school literally around the corner, the Times-Voice reached out to Breathitt County School Superintendent Phillip Watts and asked him some questions regarding how school will likely appear to many of our children. We asked him some pointed questions. The questions will be italicized and his responses will immediately follow and will be bolded.
Times-Voice: It is our understanding school will start back August 24, 2020.
Watts: Yes, the board approved the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year to the variable instruction calendar allowed by KRS 158.070. The first day for students will be August 24.
Times-Voice: Will it be traditional or NTI?
Watts:The school district is working on an online option and a hybrid option that includes both in-person and online instruction. We also must be prepared for intermittent school closures.
Times-Voice: What will be the mask and social distancing parameters in place?
Watts: The Breathitt County School District will adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC, the Governor’s office, and the Kentucky Department of Education.
Times-Voice: Will there be a procedure to screen kids each morning as they enter the building?
Watts: Yes, we will be following the guidelines and working with our local health department.
Times-Voice: What will the screening process include?
Watts: Working on the process.
Times-Voice: How will this impact attendance?
Watts: The impact on attendance for the upcoming school year comes with uncertainties, and we are waiting on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Times-Voice: Is there anything on the record you would like for me to include in the story?
Watts: Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, parents/guardians, staff and community members. We will need the support of our community to reach our academic goals as we work towards the vision statement, “Graduates Prepared for College, Career and Community”. Please remember to practice good social distancing and stay safe.
Due to the changing nature of COVID-19, it is possible that current plans for the return to school may change. Updates will be provided throughout the summer via our district website, district Facebook page, e-mail, and the IC Messenger calling service. If you have not updated your contact information at your child’s school, please do so at your earliest convenience so that we can ensure that you receive the most current information.
So, there it is. That is what we are told to expect when school convenes this coming Fall semester, at least as far as the Breathitt County School System is concerned.
