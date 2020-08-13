Breathitt County’s Board of Education had a specially convened meeting August 7, 2020. Then, the morning of August 11, 2020, after the governor’s evening address the 10th, the Re-Entry Task Force convened for its weekly meeting.
The Task Force, pending board approval which is believed to be likely, has formerly recommended all students beginning school September 8 will attend by utilizing the school-based virtual (online) option. The district will continue to re-evaluate re-entry options between now and September 28 in the event further recommendations are necessary.
Mr. Watts told us, “The district is committed to working with students and families to provide support during this period of school-based virtual learning.” Mr. Watts promises that, “additional detail will be soon provided.”
Interestingly, the students had been formerly polled regarding whether they wanted to attend "in person" or engage in "school-based virtual learning." When polled, and these numbers are “unofficial,” out of the 1,800 responses, 42% of the students preferred to report “in person” while 58% were planning to utilize the school based virtual curriculum. When asked for a likely explanation as to why 42% preferred to attend personally as opposed to online, Mr. Watts told the Times-Voice, “It represents the fact there are plenty of students out there in our county who miss their teachers, faculty, school support staffs, coaches, and classmates. I am quite sure the feelings are equally reciprocated from the coaches, teachers, faculty and staff of the respective schools."
The governor requested in his address school systems push back the in-person, in-school option to September 28th at the earliest. Breathitt’s task force convened the morning of the 11th to specifically address the governor’s request which was found entirely appropriate under the present circumstances.
When reached for this article, Superintendent Phillip Watts told The Times-Voice, “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, parents/guardians, staff and community members. We will need the support of our community to reach our academic goals as we work towards the vision statement, ‘Graduates Prepared for College, Career and Community.’ Please remember to practice good social distancing and stay safe.
Watts went on to stress, “Due to the changing nature of COVID-19, it is possible that current plans for the return to school may change. Updates will be provided throughout the summer via our district website, district Facebook page, e-mail, and the IC Messenger calling service. If you have not updated your contact information at your child’s school, please do so at your earliest convenience so that we can ensure that you receive the most current information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.