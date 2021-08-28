It was the best of times; it was the worst of times
Around the District
Mixed bag of results for area teams
We don’t have a report on what Morgan County did at Betsy Lane last night. The scoreboard doesn’t show it as a COVID-cancellation but doesn’t list a score either.
However we do have some outcomes which either reflect last night’s worksheet for 7th-District teams or teams in and around the area sure to pop up on some 7th-District schedules going forward. The following are “scores of interest” in and around our coverage area from last night’s Friday Night action.
North Laurel 34, Breathitt 12
Bell County 22, Knox Central 14
Clay County 28, Leslie County 14
Hazard 48, Harlon County 24
Knott County Central 38, Bath County 33
Madison Central 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 24
Magoffin County 34, Prestonsburg 6
Middlesboro 60, Williamsburg 28
Perry County Central 35, Floyd Central 0
