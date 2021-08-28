It was the best of times; it was the worst of times

We don’t have a report on what Morgan County did at Betsy Lane last night. The scoreboard doesn’t show it as a COVID-cancellation but doesn’t list a score either. 

However we do have some outcomes which either reflect last night’s worksheet for 7th-District teams or teams in and around the area sure to pop up on some 7th-District schedules going forward. The following are “scores of interest” in and around our coverage area from last night’s Friday Night action. 

North Laurel 34, Breathitt 12

Bell County 22, Knox Central 14

Clay County 28, Leslie County 14

Hazard 48, Harlon County 24

Knott County Central 38, Bath County 33

Madison Central 34, Paul Laurence Dunbar 24

Magoffin County 34, Prestonsburg 6

Middlesboro 60, Williamsburg 28

Perry County Central 35, Floyd Central 0

