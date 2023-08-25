Scottie Lee Kilborn, 45, London, Ky formerly of Clayhole, passed away Wednesday, August 23, in Lexington. He was born February 2, 1978 in Hazard to Harlin and Doshia (Spencer) Kilborn. He served in ministry with his family since he was a small child. He was a minister of the gospel, currently serving as an evangelist. He has also served as a Pastor and led many to Christ. His one mission was winning souls to Jesus. He always encouraged young ministers to spread the gospel and did what he could to help promote them. He had a special ability about him to make you feel special in whatever you were doing. He was also a talented musician and was known for playing on multiple recordings and at many musical events. He enjoyed fishing, being out on the water and riding his motorcycle. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Elbert Spencer; paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ruth Kilborn; maternal uncles, Ralph Spencer and James Marcus Spencer. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Jamie Lee (McCubbins) Kilborn; daughter, Jada Grace Kilborn; son, Judah Lee Kilborn; stepchildren, Zac Blevins, Macey Christie and Alexis Christie; stepgrandchildren, Kylee Blevins, Alex Taylor, Braxton Long, Callie Long and Kirk Wagner; sister, Kimberly Bray (Rus); nephew, Tytus Bray; niece, Maria Bray; maternal grandmother, Opsie Spencer; numerous other uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends that miss him dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 26, at the County Line Community Church, 12639 KY HWY 15 North, Chavies, Ky 41727 from 1PM to 4PM. Interment will follow in the Kilborn Cemetery at Clayhole. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Lewis, Steven Napier, Todd Amburgy, Troy Kemp, Travis Ritchie, Joe Isaacs, Zac Blevins, Rus Bray.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Breathitt Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.
