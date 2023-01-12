Hundreds of search and rescue personnel gathered in Breathitt County on Saturday, January 7th, to conduct another search for the last missing July flood victim. Vanessa Baker, 60, of Lost Creek has now been missing for more than five months.
The search and rescue crews were hoping to bring the family and friends of Baker closure on Saturday, but sadly after hours of searching the banks and digging up debris along the North Fork of the Kentucky River, Baker remains missing. Kentucky Emergency Management says the search spanned more than 1000 acres along the river.
The search that had been planned and organized for more than three weeks had 23 agencies and nearly 180 searchers looking for Baker.
After already having completed a thorough search of the Lower River Caney area, officials stated that the North Fork River was their next target location.
According to Kentucky Emergency Management, more than 170 man-hours have been dedicated to searching operations for Baker, since August, and despite no breakthrough with Saturday’s efforts, the officials with the agencies involved conveyed they would regroup and continue to search.
