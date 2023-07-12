Late last week, Jackson City School (JCS) announced that Karmit Back would be returning to the school for a second stint as the head coach of the boys’ basketball team.
“I am extremely humbled and thankful to have been given this opportunity again. It feels great to be back coaching. I have been out of it for a few years and I’m ready to get back at it. It’s really too early for me to say much except for that we will play hard,” remarked Back after the announcement was made.
“We are extremely excited to have Coach Back as the leader of Jackson City basketball. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as a true passion for the game. Being an alumnus, we know he has a love for this program and this school. His teams are always tough, gritty, and get the job done. He had a lot of success in his previous stint as head coach, so we are confident that he is the right man for the job,” voiced Jackson Independent Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
Back stepped away from the Jackson City Tigers’ program after the 2015-16 season, as he described being burned out after nearly thirty years of coaching at the school.
Back posted an overall coaching record in his first run with the Tigers of 76-122, going 74-115 in the regular season and 2-7 in the postseason. Back’s teams went 18-22 against the district and 45-90 against region foes.
Oddly enough Back’s most successful season with Jackson was his last. In 2015-16, the Tigers went 14-16 in route to capturing the 55th District championship that led to the Jackson appearing in the 14th Region Tournament, which is their last appearance to date. That season also saw the Tigers get victories over rival Breathitt County for the first time since 1934.
As rare as it is to see a coach completely walk away after having such a successful season, Back simply says that he had to get away from the game. “I just had to step away at the time and recharge. Since then, I have been offered the job, but the timing was never quite right, until now. I feel ready to get back into coaching, I feel like I still have something left.”
Back explained that the way he coaches is based on each season’s roster. “You can only do what you can do with the players you have. I prefer to run set plays, but I have to do what the personnel will allow me to do. You must be able to adapt to your players.”
Coach Back added that he planned on meeting with the team on Tuesday (July 11th) and that will be his first look at this season’s potential roster. He furthered informed that he was finalizing the schedule and filling out his staff. The coach did reveal however that the team is scheduled to participate this upcoming season in the Smokey Mountain Winter Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee over the Christmas break (December 27-29).
He will be returning to take over a program that has struggled to sustain coaching continuity over the last 20 plus seasons and the lack of a strong coaching foundation has made it difficult for the Tigers on the hardwood.
Since 1999 JCS has had 13 different head coaches. And since 1997, Jackson City has won just two district championships (2006 and 2016); made three appearances in the 14thRegion Tournament (2006, 2008, and 2016); and posted just two overall winning seasons (2006 and 2020).
“I do believe Jackson City can be a winning program. That it can be competitive year in and year out. But it will take time. It will take time to get my system implemented and for the program to build back,” stated the new coach.
Despite Jackson City’s roster being hit hard with kids transferring out of the program and the lack of recent success on the hardwood, Back is confident that this upcoming season’s team will play in a manner in which to make Tigers’ fans proud. And why shouldn’t he be confident? After all, Back was at the helm of the program’s last truly successful season.
