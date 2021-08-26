Section of KY 205 in Breathitt County to be Closed Saturday, Aug. 28
JACKSON, Ky. – Drivers who use KY 205 in Breathitt County will need to find an alternate route on Saturday, Aug. 28. The highway will be closed at milepoint 9.12, near Mudlick Church Road, for installation of a drainage pipe.
Work will begin around 8 a.m., and should be completed by 4 p.m. During this time, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY 15 and the Mountain Parkway as an alternate route.
In case of inclement weather, the closure will be postponed.
