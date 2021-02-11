Fox viewers missing some of the more salient parts of impeachment trial…
The Associated Press (AP) is reporting in a piece published online and authored by David Bauder, media writer at the AP, that Fox News seems to be encouraging viewers to ignore the impeachment trial. Fox’s most popular personality, Tucker Carlson, indicates he hasn’t watched any of it.
“At this point, honestly, who cares?” Carlson said. “Impeachment? The whole thing is ridiculous. They’re literally impeaching a president who isn’t the president anymore. They’re yelling at somebody who has already left the room.”
Yet Fox devoted much of its daytime hours to it, and even returned to the trial after “The Five” on Wednesday. Even worse, some right-winged newscasts are adding editorial comment onto the proceedings as they are being broadcast to viewers.
“We will continue to bring you live coverage of the impeachment trial here on One America News,” anchor Jennifer Franco said. “Meantime, despite endless lies and attacks from Democrats and the mainstream media, former President Trump fought hard for the country over the past four years.”
If she wishes to testify, the former President’s defense team has the opportunity to swear her in and oblige her. The Managers could call her as a hostile witness too, just based on what she said live on television above set forth.
In either instance, she would be subjected to the crucible of cross-examination from House Managers. Ms. Franco appears settled on doing her testifying on live air free from criticism and exposure.
Franco did introduced a two-minute film that paired flattering clips of Trump in office with a narrator reading the Rudyard Kipling poem, “If,” which opens with the line, “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you” according to the Bauder piece on the AP. Bauder went on to observe the first clip, “…was followed by a segment on whether the 'Biden honeymoon’ with Congress was over.”
During the trial’s first afternoon break, Fox turned to Trump spokesman Jason Miller, who denounced the Democrats’ case. He said he was on the phone with his boss (Trump) minutes earlier.
