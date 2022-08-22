United States Senator Mitch McConnell while touring the flood damage in eastern Kentucky met with Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas to survey the destruction near Lost Creek in Breathitt County around noon on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Senator McConnell told the Times Voice, “It was devasting to view what this catastrophe left behind. I am not satisfied with the work that has been done to help Breathitt County and the surrounding region. We are going to have to step up our game. We must help the homeless as that can lead to many significant health risks. I cannot overstate enough how catastrophic this flood was, but we will get past this. On a positive note, there is more money in Frankfort than ever before to help these counties that were affected by the flood, and these counties are at the top of the list to get the funding they need.”
