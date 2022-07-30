The Breathitt County Senior Citizens Board is very grateful for the recent American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that the Breathitt County Fiscal Court allocated to support the agency.
ARPA is part of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, with an estimated $4 billion in ARPA funding going to the state of Kentucky. Breathitt County will receive two payments of $1,226,614.50 in ARPA funds, with the second payment scheduled for the 2022 fiscal year, for a grand total of $2,453,229. The City of Jackson will receive two payments of $251,061 for a total of $502,122 in ARPA funds.
The fiscal court voted at the June 28, 2022, meeting to allocate a total of $300,000 per year over the next four years to the Breathitt County Senior Citizens. The county increased its usual $45,000 per year support to $50,000 for at least the next four years and four annual payments of $250,000 to cover the costs of a potential new Center. During this meeting, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble did state that he had signed a waiver for the first ARPA installment to be used for water lines and broadband internet services as it was his understanding that is what the funding was designed for, however, officials at the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) stated that ARPA restrictions had become more lenient in recent months, and it was now up to the fiscal court how to spend the funds.
Senior Citizens Board Chairman Doug Fraley stated that he was extremely pleased with the fiscal court’s actions and applauded them. Fraley also mentioned how grateful he was to the City of Jackson and KRADD, for along with the fiscal court make up around 70 percent of the Center’s budget. The other 30 percent is comprised from the community, local businesses, and private donations. Fraley spoke how the pandemic added with inflation had not allowed the Center to campaign and fundraise the past two years placing somewhat of a financial hardship on the Center, so that extra $5,000 was much needed income. Fraley is hopeful the Center can get back to raising money in 2023 as the Center celebrates its 50th anniversary.
The financial strains have caused the Center to be short staffed and not provide transportation. The Center has four vans and had four designated routes, but currently Director Rich Buntin is providing the only available transportation and that is on an abbreviated schedule.
Fraley revealed that the Center’s top priorities were drivers and adding more staff in the future, but for now he is hoping that a partnership can come to fruition with the Middle Kentucky River Community Action Agency to provide transportation in the meantime.
Fraley remarked that personally, he feels the biggest challenge for the Center in the next ten years is financial sustainability, but he remains hopeful as he pointed out the Center has a strong Board of Directors, made up of unpaid volunteers that always have the best interest of the Senior Citizens in mind.
When prompted about the potential of a new Center being built with the $1 million in total allocated ARPA funding in the next four years, Fraley explained that he feels that the Center may benefit more from staying in downtown Jackson at its current location and use the funding for much needed renovations. Fraley expressed concerns about the costs of purchasing property, parking, and building supplies when considering the construction of a new Center, but if a new Center is the best solution then he is grateful that there will be seed money to get the project off the ground.
The Center recently upgraded with a new handicap ramp outside of the building and as Fraley said, “We want all Seniors to be able to come. We want to be accommodating and accessible.”
Fraley along with Board Member James E. Turner wanted to convey to the residents of Jackson and throughout the county just how much the Center provides for the Seniors: Social Engagement; Food Security; Health and Consumer Education (this includes health awareness, tele-health access, programs on cyber safety, scam/fraud awareness, and computer skills); Cultural and Recreational Field Trips; and just a general purpose and schedule to their day.
“Senior Citizens are a vital part of our county, and the Center provides them a reason to get out of bed, a purpose, exposes them to a socializing atmosphere, and educates them for the present and the future. Our Seniors are a living history of our county, and we need to treasure them. We need to support our Seniors and show them the respect that they deserve,” declared Turner.
The Breathitt County Senior Citizens Center is located at 329 Broadway Street in downtown Jackson and can be contacted at 606-666-2550.
