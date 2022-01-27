Senior Citizens Center to get repairs
Fiscal Court meets
By: Lance Turner
The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday morning to address numerous items on their agenda.
During the opening of the meeting, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble added to the agenda the reappointing of Pine Ridge as part of the KRADD umbrella, and that was followed by Magistrate Donnie Bush asking to amend item H to add Sunni Lane and Copperhead Road to be appointed to the County Road Plan and remove Boomer Lane and Plum Creek Road from consideration.
Members, Doug Fraley, Kelly Noble, Rich Buntin, and James E. Turner, of the Senior Citizens Center Board were in attendance to address the fiscal court regarding a project to remove a wall at the front of the facility that has become a danger and in urgent need of attention. The board members stressed what an asset to the county the Senior Citizens Center was providing such services as meals, social interaction, health awareness, and transportation. Judge Noble assured the Board that once the report and all bids were turned in, the project would be done within an estimated timeframe of this spring.
Pastor Silas Hall would then speak as a concerned citizen on the horrendous condition of the county’s roads and pleaded with the court to give the roads more attention and make sure that repairs would be made.
Judge Noble revealed that thus far the county had assessed $930,000 in road damage and expected it to surpass well over $1 million once the final reports came in.
The fiscal court approved several items: the reappointment of Pine Ridge; Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report; December 2021 Financial Statement; December 2021 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report; Fund Activity Report; Budget Transfer 07-002; Interfund Transfers Batch 07-001; Payment of Vendor Claims; minutes for several previous meetings; and did not approve the adoption of Boomer Lane, Plum Creek Road and Gayheart Lane into the County Road Plan. However, the court did approve the motion to start the adoption process for Sunni Lane and Copperhead Road into the road plan.
Breathitt County E-911 Coordinator Crystal Deaton conveyed to the court a reminder to always check with her on all road names before approving them, because it was vital to make sure the right name is being used.
Judge Noble disclosed that the county had finally been approved funding for Phase II of the Elk View Project in the amount of approximately $1.85 million and Phase III in the amount of approximately $700,000. He also stated that more grants were available to apply for.
A brief debate would resume on road repairs, road funding, and distribution of resources, ending with Judge Noble explaining that each district experienced various levels of damage, therefore some districts called for more attention and repairs.
Before adjourning, one last motion was approved to name a bridge, the Jeff Strong Memorial Bridge, if it had not been previously done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.