On Saturday (January 7th) afternoon at the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum on the campus of Breathitt High, the Sebastian Elementary Lady Cats (SES) captured its fifth county championship in a row with a 32-14 win against the Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Lady Redskins.
The first half was a defensive struggle with SES taking a 12-5 lead into halftime. The Lady Cats were able to find their offensive rhythm more in the second half, outscoring the Lady Redskins 20-9.
(SES) Anna Watts 10 points; Raelan Back 10 points; Alexis Hollon 4 points; Brooklyn Olinger 2 points; Kori Crisp 2 points; and Ava Neace 4 points. (MRC) Khloe McKnight 5 points and Jaci Campbell 9 points.
Pictured: Back Row (L-R) Head Coach Tim Ritchie; Brooklyn Olinger (#52); Ally Noble (#53); Assistant Coach Deandra McDaniel; Middle Row (L-R) Kori Crisp (#42); Kim Rangel (#22); Anna Watts (#51); Harper Collins (#34); Front Row (L-R) Ava Neace (#2); Alexis Hollon (#11); Katy Watts (#45); Raelan Back (#20); Nevaeh Elam (#30); and Zoey Rice (#13).
