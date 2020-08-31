Sewell Campbell

Sewell Campbell, age 62, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at his residence.-He was born February 21, 1958, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Pleas and Delphia Bradley Campbell.-He is survived by his wife: Mandy Campbell of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Pam (Shawn) Strong of Whick, KY.-Eight grandchildren: Amanda Lynn, Braxton, Byron, Lynsey, Alex, Lisa, Gabe, and Alessa.-One great-grandchild: Eugene.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Southfork Road, Portsmouth, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: James Noble, Shawn Strong, Larry Campbell, Phillip Jones, Chuck Jones, Brandon Taulbee, Travis Thorpe.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

