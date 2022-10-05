A Breathitt County sex offender was arrested this past Wednesday, after it was discovered he was living in Louisa in Lawrence County.
The Kentucky State Police acting on a tip found Buck Miller, 66, had taken up residence inside a home on Route 707 close to Louisa, instead of living in Vancleve (Breathitt County), where he was reported to be living at according to the state’s sex offender registry.
Upon finding him, Miller told the troopers that he had been in Lawrence County a week, but the homeowner contradicted Miller’s report, saying Miller had been there for months.
Miller was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registration. He has been found guilty on three counts of rape in his lifetime: one count in 1979 in Powell County and two counts in Lawrence County in 1996. The victims were of the ages 12 and 16.
