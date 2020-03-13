Shanda Jones Moore

Shanda Beth Jones Moore, age 34, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, due to automobile accident in Jackson, KY. She was born June 29, 1985, in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Ricky Jones. She also was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Earl and Hazel Flinchum.-Maternal grandfather: Clifford Jones.
She is survived by her husband: Gary Jo Moore of Jackson, KY; her mother: Brenda Jones of Jackson, KY; maternal grandmother: Ina Jones of Lost Creek, KY; three daughters: Alexandria Moore, Makayla Jade Jones, Jozalynn Moore; one brother: Ricky Nolan Jones of Richmond, KY; a host of aunts, uncles, friends, and other relatives also survive.
Funeral services were held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Gross and Neil Gross officiating. Burial in the Strong Cemetery at Lost Creek, KY. Serving as pallbearers were Ricky Nolan Jones, Pearl Banks, Tim Jones, Tyler Jones, Joel Gross, Neil Gross.
Deaton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
