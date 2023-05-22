Shanna Gillum, 42, Vancleve passed away Monday, May 22, at her residence after a long battle with cancer. Shanna will be remembered by all as the fun loving young lady she was. She is preceded in death by her grandparents and two uncles. Shana was born in West Liberty to Lester and Patricia Banks Gillum. Along with her parents she is also survived by her sister, Stephanie (Chris) Kidd; nephew Dexter Kidd and niece, DeAnna Kidd as well as a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. She also leaves behind two special friends, Phyllis Deaton and Wanda Mullins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
