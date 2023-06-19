Shannon Elaine Strong Smith, age 57, of Monticello, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. She was born April 7, 1966 in Somerset, KY and was the daughter of the late Green and Ruby Gabbard Strong. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Mark Allen Smith. Her daughter: Jessica Renee Strong. Her brothers: Tommy Strong, Merle Strong, Jack Strong and Gene Gabbard. She is survived by sons: Jeremy (Paige) Strong of Booneville, KY and David Strong of Beattyville, KY. Daughter: Brooke Prather (Valerie) of Gray, KY. Sisters: Bonnie Johnson of Corbin, KY and Phyllis Webber of North Carolina. Brother: Victor Strong of Somerset, KY. Three grandchildren: Preston Strong, Hallieann Strong, Abigail Strong. Special Niece: Leslie Gabbard and Special Friend: Steve Rose and many other special friends. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Leslie Abner officiating. Burial in the Amerida Morris Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
