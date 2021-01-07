Sharon Ann Clemons Combs, age 66, of Tyner, KY, and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, TN. -She was born June 4, 1954, in West Liberty, KY and was the daughter of the late Sam Clemons.-She was preceded also in death by husband: Buford Combs and grandson: Max Chance Napier.-She is survived by her mother: Jeanette Clemons of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: Fairley Dewayne (Jonie) Napier of Clayhole, KY; Tracy (Tina) Napier of Berea, KY.- Stepchildren: Sandy (Randy) Taylor of McKee, KY; Gregory (Ruth) Combs of Tyner, KY; Joey (Treva) Combs of London, KY.-Three sisters: Debbie Clemons of Jackson, KY; Esslonia (Jeff) Dixon of Crossville, TN; Carolyn (Danny) Roberts of Jackson, KY; Two brothers: Ralph (Barbara) Clemons of Guage, KY; Clifford (Sherry) Clemons of Jackson, KY.- She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-Services will be held at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Murray officiating.-Burial in the Clemons-Ritchie Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
FUNERAL SERVICE TIME AND VISITATION DATES ARE PENDING AT THIS TIME.
