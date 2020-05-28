Sharon Jean King, age 42 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
Sharon was born on September 05, 1977 to Lucille Trent King and the late Sherman King. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her mother, Lucille Trent King of Jackson, Kentucky; three daughters: Lucinda (Ervine) Feltner of Vancleve, Kentucky, Trisha Lynn (Tyler) Feltner of Vancleve, Kentucky, and Ina Whitley of Jackson, Kentucky; one son: Charles Whitley of Jackson, Kentucky; father of her children: Stanley Whitley; five grandchildren: Brayden Feltner, Kayden Feltner, Chloe Feltner, Gunner Feltner, and Ervine Feltner Jr; two sisters: Mary (Keith) Moore of West Virginia and Carrie King of Frozen, Kentucky; one brother: Matthew (Reva) King of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her father, Sherman King, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Smith.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 28, 2020 with Pastor Harold Conner officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest in the Clear Fork Cemetery at Frozen, Kentucky with Tyler Feltner, Ervine Feltner, Stanley Whitley, Brian Trent, Frank Thorpe, and Brad Trent serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020 prior to the time of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.