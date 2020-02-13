Sharon Kay Gabbard, age 70, of Wellington, Kentucky - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence.
Sharon was born on December 16, 1949 to the late Frank Gabbard and Nancy Jett Brewer. She was a retired Paralegal for the Commonwealth Attorney's office in Floyd County.
She is survived by two daughters: Lorri Beth (Chris) Bartley of Wellington, Kentucky and Shelly Spencer of Tennessee; one sister: Janet Sue (Gary) Gross of Clay City, Kentucky; one neice: Melana Gross; five half sisters: Glenna (Doug) Howard, Gwendolyn Brewer, Marcia Gabbard, Phyllis Gabbard, and Andrea Gabbard; two half brothers: Greg Gabbard and Jeffrey Gabbard; five grandchildren: Christopher Brent (Kala) Bartley, Alexandria Paige Spencer, Aaron Tyler Bartley, Hannah Nicole Bartley, and Elijah Daniel Spencer; four great grandchildren: Zion Osborne, Preslee Bartley, Melody Osborne, and Bradley Osborne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Frank Gabbard and Nancy Jett Brewer, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daley Spencer and grandparents, Morton and Mary Jett.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with Arnold Turner officiating. Sharon will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with Brent Bartley, Tyler Bartley, Chris Bartley, Greg Gabbard, Jeff Gabbard, and Elijah Spencer serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 until time of service at 3:00 PM.
