Sharon White

Sharon Kay White, age 50, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence in Jackson, KY.-She was born July 1, 1971 in Lexington, KY, and was the daughter of the late
Calvin and Eva Cockerham White.-Preceded in death by her daughter: Amanda White. Her sisters: Martha White and Sarah White.-Her brother: Roger White.-She is survived by her daughters: Jenny (Aaron) Gross and Sarah Ann (Randy) Turner of Jackson, KY; Melinda Stamper of Beattyville, KY.- Her sons: Ray (Emily) Hall, Jr, Calvin John (Misty) Davidson, Glenn Gross of Jackson, KY; Jordan Stamper of Beattyville, KY.-Her sisters: Debbie Clemons and Linda White of Jackson, KY; Shirley Gibson of Booneville, KY. Her brothers: Lester (Sandy) White and Fred White of Jackson, KY; Calvin White of Beattyville, KY.- Ten grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Combs officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Southfork Road, Portsmouth, KY.-Visitation will be from 11:00 am Thursday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn due to COVID outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.