Sharon White, age 77, of River Caney, Lost Creek, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her residence.-She was born March 14, 1946, at Hiner, KY, and was the daughter of the late Carl and Elizabeth Bush Mullins.-She was a retired CNA at the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce White.-She is survived by sons: Jeff (Millie) White of Lost Creek, KY and Rodney (Mary Ellen) White of Jackson, KY.- Her sister: Alma Jean Morris of Whick, KY.-Brothers: Billy Joe (Janice) Mullins, Bobby (Ella) Mullins and Lowell ( Barbara) Mullins of Lost Creek, KY.- Gary (Vickie) Mullins of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Sydney Burton, Danielle White, Isaac White, and Jade White; Great-grandchildren.: Aubrey Stewart and Aven Stewart-She is also survived by a host of nieces, and nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating.-Burial in the Henson and Bush Cemetery, River Caney, Lost Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
