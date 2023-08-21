Shauna Olivia Prater, age 33, of Hazard, KY departed this earthly life on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. She was born December 19, 1989 in Hazard, KY. She was preceded in death by her father: Edward Prater. Her paternal grandmother and surrogate mother: Mary Russell Melton. Her paternal grandfather: Bradley Prater. Her maternal grandparents: Oliver and Mary Foster. She is survived by her mother: Sandra Kay Foster Prater of Hazard, KY. Her paternal siblings: Edward Prater, Jr “Butchie”; Mavis Renee Prater Ginter; Ricky Prater; Lisa Prater Kilgore, Tiffany Prater; Gregory Prater. A host of paternal nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts and uncles and other relatives. Her maternal siblings: Mary Beth Boggs, Marcus Prater, Bryan Prater, Pashia Prater, Whitney Patterson. A host of other maternal aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and relatives also survive. She is also survived by the direct caregivers: Destiny, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Sharon, Hayley, Erica, Laura, Dee and Brandy as well as other staff and friends of A Willow Haven in Hazard, KY. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Dee Cook officiating service. Burial in the Russell Cemetery at Guage, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brothers. Staff at A Willow Haven.
