Sheba McIntosh

Sheba McIntosh, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 1, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born March 31, 1941 at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Price and Eva Campbell.-She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton McIntosh and a host of brothers and sisters.-She is survived by son: Marty McIntosh of Jackson, KY. Her sister: Ruby Russell of Carlisle, KY. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. -Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery at Hwy 1098, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

