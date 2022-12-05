Sheba McIntosh, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, December 1, 2022 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born March 31, 1941 at Ary, KY and was the daughter of the late Price and Eva Campbell.-She was preceded in death by her husband, Morton McIntosh and a host of brothers and sisters.-She is survived by son: Marty McIntosh of Jackson, KY. Her sister: Ruby Russell of Carlisle, KY. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. -Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery at Hwy 1098, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt Countians could be facing a ‘tridemic’
- Extension Office parking lot to become an ice rink
- Breathitt County selected for an election audit
- Local food pantry asks court for help
- Wade Neace
- Wanda Faye Jones Smith
- Congressman Rogers Applauds a $1 Million ARC Grant for Backroads of Appalachia
- Jackson City starts the basketball season tonight
- BHS Lady Cats open season at Lee County
- Maxine Hudson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.