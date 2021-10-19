Sheila Renee Bach Martin

Sheila Renee Bach Martin, age 51, of Winchester, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her residence in Winchester, KY.-She was born January 16, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Vernon Ray and Iona Faye Sword Bach.-She is survived by her sister: Rhonda Bach of Winchester, KY, and one nephew: Sebastian Bach of Winchester, KY.-She is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.-A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Gross officiating.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 5:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

