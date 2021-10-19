Sheila Renee Bach Martin, age 51, of Winchester, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at her residence in Winchester, KY.-She was born January 16, 1970, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Vernon Ray and Iona Faye Sword Bach.-She is survived by her sister: Rhonda Bach of Winchester, KY, and one nephew: Sebastian Bach of Winchester, KY.-She is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.-A Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Gross officiating.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 5:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Cautionary measures to be observed due to COVID.
