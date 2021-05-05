Sheri Paige Deaton, age 50, of Cold Spring, KY and formerly of Talbert, KY passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.-She was born February 10, 1971, in Lexington, KY, and was the daughter of the late James and Alice Raleigh.-She was also preceded in death by her fiancee: Michael Powers.-She is survived by her sister: Jamie (Shawn) Griffith of Hazard, KY.-One niece: Jaia Griffith and two nephews: Joshua Griffith and Jarred Griffith (Trista Hill) all of Altro, KY.- She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Turners Creek Church of Christ with Albert Little, Chris Turner, Paul Hall, and Silas Hall. officiating.,-Burial in the Hall Cemetery at Talbert, KY.- -Visitation will be on Friday at the church beginning at 5:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
