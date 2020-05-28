One found dead, another alive but in critical condition, both appear to have suffered shotgun blast to the face
According to a press release from the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department, the Department was notified of a weapons related incident on the morning of May 25, 2020 (Monday) at or about 8:50 a.m. Sheriff John Hollon and Major Mike Wolfe responded to the call.
The two men were dispatched to 660 Gross Fork Road in the War Creek community of Breathitt County. Upon arrival they found Sharon J. King, 42 (DOB: 09-05-1977) dead from an apparent gun shot wound to the face. She was found lying in her bed.
Ms. King’s live-in boyfriend of some 10-years, Bernard Banks, 50 (DOB: 08-29-1969), was found lying in the floor of the bedroom with an obvious gunshot wound to the face. He, unlike Ms. King, was still alive.
Medical assistance was summoned to the scene. Banks was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment. Banks is listed in critical condition and reportedly on life support.
The investigation, thus far, has revealed that Banks had been suffering from stage-4 colon cancer. Mr. Banks had been refusing medical treatment for his affliction.
Sheriff Hollan and Major Wolfe recovered a 12-gauge, single-shot, shot gun from the scene. It has been seized and logged into evidence.
This incident remains under investigation by Major Mike Wolfe. Anyone with pertinent information regarding any of the above described events is encouraged to contact Major Wolfe at the Sheriff’s Department.
