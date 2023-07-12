The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department collects several million tax dollars annually from the taxpayers of Breathitt County. Those tax dollars are then distributed to the various tax districts.
On Tuesday, July 11th, the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a recent audit report released by State Auditor Mike Harmon. The audit showed that the tax disbursements were short in the amount of $3,529 for the audit period. The Sheriff’s Office disputes the validity of the audit finding and had the following response to Frankfort:
“The audit cannot produce any specific tax bills, etc. to support the suggested deficit of $3.529. We disagree with an audit finding that has no specific support that can be included in an audit report. The sheriff’s staff has spent hundreds of hours but cannot find any misappropriated money, etc. Monthly tax disbursements were made according to tax software in full. Short payments were never made to the tax districts. Furthermore, the money is not in the bank. The Sheriff’s Department also requested the assistance of the tax software personnel to research the issue. After days of research, they also found no issues when comparing collections activity, bills, etc. If there truly is a shortage of funds and unpaid liabilities to tax districts, we question how the tax software disbursement reports were paid in full throughout the tax period in question. Seems like the details for such a deficit could be supported via audit fieldwork, department research, as well as a review by the tax software personnel. Until further support is provided to evidence funds are owed to tax districts, we question the inclusion of an audit issue that isn’t supported at the bill level of detail.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, as of this date no personnel involved with this audit has provided a specific tax bill that was mishandled to support that $3,529. Tax payments were made in full during the audited tax period according to the amounts due on the tax software reports. Monthly reports used for tax disbursements were provided to the auditors. Each of these reports were paid in full to the tax districts. The auditors were unable to dispute the tax payments to tax districts were made accurately according to the tax software reports. Money was unavailable in the bank to fulfill these liabilities to the tax districts.
Sheriff Hollan stated that his office and staff operate with diligence and integrity, and it is unfortunate that the State Auditor’s Office still requests that the $3,529 be paid to Breathitt County tax districts despite no evidence to support their claims.
According to the sheriff, in order to maintain the integrity of his office, he has deposited $3,529 of his personal money into the property tax account. “My personal money will be distributed to the Breathitt County tax districts to alleviate the unfounded audit issue. However, my staff will continue to research this unfounded audit issue.”
