Sheriff says he’s sick and tired of having to correct Judge Noble’s version…
You may recall our reporting a story last week about the Sheriff’s having purchased cruisers. That story indicated the cruisers were purchased for $35,000.00 and that the county was having to match 20% from out of the county’s general fund.
The article also said it would cost an additional $17,000.00 to outfit the two new cruisers with equipment required for them to operate as government vehicles. Sheriff Hollan believed the story insinuated the Sheriff’s Department would retain ownership of the vehicles. This isn’t the case.
The Sheriff presented personally at the offices of the Times-Voice to, “set the record straight.” The below is what he told us.
According to information Sheriff Hollon provided the Times-Voice, the program remitting funds to the Fiscal Court to purchase the cruisers was called, “USDA Rural Development.” This program is requiring Breathitt County’s Fiscal Court to pay 25% of a 100% grant for the two vehicles.
Judge Noble, according to a letter Sheriff Hollan brought into the Times-Voice and addressed to “Mr. Clay McKnight, USDA Rural Development,” committed, in writing, to purchasing the two vehicles in question by letter dated July 12, 2019, over a year ago. The photostatic copy of the letter shown us was on Fiscal Court letterhead and carried a signature at the bottom purported to be Judge Noble’s.
In accordance with that commitment, the USDA Rural Development program deposited $46,700 into the Fiscal Court’s account to purchase the vehicles. Fiscal Court will pay $11,804 for the two vehicles, after application of those deposited funds. The ownership of both vehicles will be retained by Fiscal Court, not the Sheriff’s department. The Sheriff’s department will be permitted the use of them.
Sheriff Hollan, told the Times-Voice that for the vehicles to be adequately equipped, it will cost tax-payers $17,164.42 as opposed to the $17,000 in the initial story. Hollan points out the Sheriff is given $25,000.00 per year for “Program Support” from the Fiscal Court. Out of that $25,000.00, both vehicles will cost (together) $17,164.42, leaving $7,835.58 of those funds un-touched.
Sheriff Hollan made the following statement to the Times-Voice in our offices. “I am tired of having to perpetually correct Judge Noble who seems bent on trying to make my department look bad.”
