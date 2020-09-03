Sheriff weighs in on how much force is too much...

Breathitt’s Sheriff weighs-in on ‘lawful levels of force’
What use of force policy do we have in Breathitt County and what are the repercussions of it being violated?
We are a local newspaper. As such, it really is our emphasis to report on stories which touch and concern the lives of the people we regularly serve. One story of national importance is beginning to touch us all. That story involves what level or levels of force should an officer lawfully use against a citizen?
We have seen this play out in cities like Minneapolis, Minnesota and Kenosha, Wisconsin. The depicted levels of force used against citizens in some instances spurns national and, sometimes, international protest and demonstration.
As we are experiencing a new round of protests spurned from another black citizen being subjected to what many believe to be inappropriate levels of force, we thought it would be significant to ask our own elected sheriff to weigh in on his department’s policy regarding appropriate levels of force.
We sent some questions to Sheriff Hollan. The questions will be prefaced with “JTV” which stands for Jackson Times-Voice and the sheriff’s responses will be followed with “Sheriff Hollan.”
JTV-As someone trained in appropriate levels of force permitted to be used during a confrontation, does your department have a Use of Force policy?
Sheriff Hollan- The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department has a 16-page Use of Force policy which is both effective and may be found in our Policy and Procedural Manual.
JTV-What is that policy?
Sheriff Hollan- The policy defines levels of force and lists a “Force Continuum” that our Deputies adhere to. The policy outlines the proper response to a Use of Force incident and details supervisory responsibilities to ensure the response to resistance is investigated and documented properly.
We define, “Excessive Force” as the application of force inappropriate to the circumstances, which may result in physical injury or death to a suspect. We follow the guide set forth in King v. Blakenship, 636 F.2d. 70 (4th Circuit, 1980) which outlined 4 considerations in determining whether force is excessive.
Those four considerations are the following…
(1) The need for the application of force,
(2) The relationship between the need and the amount of the force that was used,
(3) The extent of the injury inflicted, and
(4) Whether the force was applied in a good faith effort to maintain and restore discipline or maliciously and sadistically for the very purpose of causing harm.
JTV-Are there repercussions, interoffice, should it be determined an officer exceeds the use of permissible force or violates the department’s policy, and if so, what are they?
Sheriff Hollon-Any finding of excessive force will result in administrative actions being taken and the Deputy disciplined according to the individual merits of the incident. These disciplinary actions include dismissal and up to criminal charges being filed.
JTV-Did you watch the George Floyd (Minneapolis, MN/kneeling on the neck) and Jacob Blake (Kenosha, Wis. shooting) videos and, if you did, what were your impressions?
Sheriff Hollan- Our Department refrains from passing judgment on the publicized conduct of other agencies across the nation. It is our stand point that we do not have all the facts and have not been permitted to examine all the pertinent evidence and interviews with the individuals involved. It is the Department’s opinion expressing viewpoints on their propriety, without such information, serves no justice for anyone involved.
JTV-Did either of them fit within what you believe to be appropriate levels of the use of force for either instance?
Sheriff Hollan- Same answer as before.
JTV-Had either of them happened here locally, what would have been the Departmental response?
Sheriff Hollan- Our Department is thoroughly confident in our deputies’ decision making abilities and trust they will serve the public with respect. Should the need ever arise, our deputies are to use only the force necessary to effect the arrest and maintain law and order. All Uses of Force will be investigated for compliance with our Department’s Policy and Procedures.
JTV-In your professional opinion, based solely on what the videos showed, did the officers depicted act professionally under the circumstances, act with an appropriate level of restraint, or use a legally permissible amount or level of force?
Sheriff Hollan- Again, it would be inappropriate to comment on what those departments either did or didn’t do for the reasons we above set forth. We just don’t comment or pass judgment on other agencies without being armed with all the appropriate information we would need to make a relevant and accurate determination. That being said, the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department’s supervisory staff has years of experience in the area of investigating Response to Resistance incidents. Major Wolfe served as an Investigative Lieutenant for the Kentucky State Police where he investigated hundreds of Uses of Force complaints and even some complaints concerning the Uses of Deadly Force involving officer shootings resulting in death. I have served as a Lieutenant for the Jackson Police Department and investigated Uses of Force complaints for that Department.
As before said, we are confident we are doing it correctly. We are confident in what our policy is and that it is being followed. We are confident we have adopted a comprehensive policy that is the best one from which we had to choose. We are confident that, should a member of the Department step out of line, there are appropriate measures in place to address it and prevent its reoccurrence.
We at the Jackson Times-Voice also reached out to the Jackson Police Department with the same set of questions. As of the date of this article’s being published, we received no response from the Jackson Police Department. We appreciate the responses from the Sheriff and the information he provided to all of us.