Sherry Diane Stevens, age 68, of Busy, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. – She was born October 19,1950 in Franklin, KY and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen Shoulders.-She is survived by her husband: Robert Stevens of Busy, KY. -Sons: Jimmy Stevens of Hazard, KY, and Justin Bennett of Somerset, KY. – Daughters: Lisa McIntosh of FL and Theresa Bennett of Morehead, KY.–Sisters: Judy Link and Pam Shoulders of Franklin, KY. -10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. -Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tabor officiating. Burial in the Watkins Cemetery at Wolverine, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘It was like somebody was dumping buckets and buckets everywhere’
- Family loses everything in fire
- Shooting leaves one injured
- Local post offices’ future still uncertain
- COVID still here
- Larry Hensley
- Homelessness still a concern: Being homeless linked to poor health conditions
- Thomas Wayne Banks
- Nicholl Kay Fugate
- Breathitt students take first place in national contest
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.