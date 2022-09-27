Sherry Diane Stevens

Sherry Diane Stevens, age 68, of Busy, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. – She was born October 19,1950 in Franklin, KY and was the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen Shoulders.-She is survived by her husband: Robert Stevens of Busy, KY. -Sons: Jimmy Stevens of Hazard, KY, and Justin Bennett of Somerset, KY. – Daughters: Lisa McIntosh of FL and Theresa Bennett of Morehead, KY.–Sisters: Judy Link and Pam Shoulders of Franklin, KY. -10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. -Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tabor officiating. Burial in the Watkins Cemetery at Wolverine, KY. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-9:00 pm.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

