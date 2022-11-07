Sherry Lynn Pitts Justice, age 45, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 28, 1977, in Paintsville, KY, and was the daughter of the late Hershel Pitts.-She is survived by her mother: Brenda (David) Collins of Jackson, KY.-Son: Christopher Brendan Wright of Jackson, KY; -Daughter: Breanna Faith Fugate of Jackson, KY. Brother: Christopher Wayne (Angie) Pitts of Jackson, KY, and sister: Jami Crystal (Brack) Jewell of Jackson, KY.-Three grandchildren: Ashton Fugate, Brayden Brewer, and Waylon Brewer.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Breathitt County’s unemployment rate down
- Martha "Aunt Mar" Campbell
- Sue Ellen Noble
- Building A Better Breathitt County One Step At A Time
- Breathitt's Bash Howard attends College Showcase
- Bobcats host Martin County in round 2 of KHSAA state playoffs
- Bobcats handle West Carter; advance on in state playoffs
- Christine Anderson Edmonds
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.