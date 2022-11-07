Sherry Lynn Pitts Justice

Sherry Lynn Pitts Justice, age 45, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 28, 1977, in Paintsville, KY, and was the daughter of the late Hershel Pitts.-She is survived by her mother: Brenda (David) Collins of Jackson, KY.-Son: Christopher Brendan Wright of Jackson, KY; -Daughter: Breanna Faith Fugate of Jackson, KY. Brother: Christopher Wayne (Angie) Pitts of Jackson, KY, and sister: Jami Crystal (Brack) Jewell of Jackson, KY.-Three grandchildren: Ashton Fugate, Brayden Brewer, and Waylon Brewer.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

