Sherry Lynn Stacy Clemons, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November, 23, 1964 in Laporte, IN and was the daughter of the late J. B. and Shirley Vires Stacy. Sherry spent many years as a caregiver working in various nursing homes, and more recently as a direct support professional. Sherry loved life and could always been seen with a smile. Her hobbies included playing cards with loved ones, drinking coffee and spending time with beloved pets. She is survived by daughter: Charles (Chris) Allen of Whick, KY. Her son: Travis (Kelli) Clemons of Jackson, KY. One brother: Michael (Sherry) Stacy of Laporte, IN. Four grandchildren: Kurston and Maleah Allen; Caden and Natalie Taulbee. Her nieces: Sara (Matt) Cunningham and Patsy Stacv. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the McDaniel Cemetery, Hwy 1098, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
