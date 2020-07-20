Shirlee Kaye Shepherd

Shirlee Kaye Shepherd, age 51, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born April 22, 1969, in Lexington, KY and was the daughter of the late McKinley Haddix.-She was preceded in death by two sons: Timothy Shepherd and Dylan Shepherd.-One granddaughter: Kayleann Carroll. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mom, and nanny.-She is survived by her husband of 30 years: Michael Shepherd of Jackson, KY.-Her mother: Barbara Miller Haddix of Jackson, KY.-One daughter: Jessica (Joshua) Carroll of Lexington, KY.-Two sons: Joshua (Jamie) Shepherd of Guage, KY; Aaron Shepherd of Jackson, KY.-Two brothers: Bill Haddix (Becky) of Jackson, KY and Steve (Christi) Tolson of Cynthiana, KY.-Three grandchildren: Jacey Shepherd, Jacoby Shepherd, Jordyn Shepherd.-A private Celebration of Life will be held at her residence on Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY.- She will forever be missed and loved by her family and friends.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

