Shirley Ann Combs McIntosh, age 75, of Buckhorn, KY sadly passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.- She was born April 21, 1947, in Buckhorn, KY, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Jessie Burns Combs.-She was also preceded in death by her brother: Larry “Buck” Combs.-Grandson: James Frederick “Bubby” Barger. Great granddaughter: Madilynn Delaine Nicole Engle. – Shirley was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She also had many friends and was a well-loved and respected member of her Buckhorn Community. – Shirley retired from her career as a Medical Records Clerk at Buckhorn Children’s Center.-She was an active member and EMT of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. She was also a proud member of the prestigious Kentucky Colonels.-She is survived by her husband and best friend of over thirty-four years, Larry McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY. Four children: Frederick (Tammy) Barger of Chavies, KY; Linda Barger of Berea, KY; Emma (Dustin) Neace of Gays Creek, KY; Larry Travis (Bambi) McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY.-Sisters: Alice (Glenn) McIntosh, Kathy Hickman, Patsy( Delbert) Colwell all of Buckhorn, KY and brothers: Taylor (Faye) Combs and Chester (Chris) Combs of Buckhorn, KY.-Ten grandchildren: Michelle Deaton, Cassidy King, Brandon Cole, Kelsey Robinson, Courtney Deaton, Liberty Neace, Hayden Neace, Preston McIntosh, Blaisley Neace, Jullien McIntosh.-Great grandchildren: Abby, Collin, Kenley, Carson, Trenton, Caleb, Presley, Haven, Oakley, Ace.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Noon at the Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn, Ky with Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating.-Burial in the Combs Cemetery, Squabble Creek, Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 4:00 pm at the Community Harvest Church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-The family wishes to acknowledge sincere appreciation to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-Their kindness will remain in the hearts of the family forever.
