Shirley Ann Smith, 85, Clayhole passed away Thursday, April 6, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center/Landmark of Jackson. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Mable Boggess Dillington. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Donnie Davis and French Smith Jr. and one daughter, Shirleen Davis Mullins. She is survived by three daughters, Brenda Bewely, Melinda Donahue and Nancy Varillas; one brother, Colonel Jerry Dillington and one sister, Alberta Best; host of grandchildren and great grandchildren 2 great-great grandchildren. Shirley lived her life for Christ and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church of Clayhole. She loved singing and playing her accordion for her sisters and brothers at church.
Visitation will begin Monday April 10, 1:00PM at Breathitt Funeral Home with Additional Church Service at 7PM.
Funeral will be Tuesday April 11, 1:00PM at The Pentecostal Workers Church of Clayhole at Riley Branch with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilborn Cemetery at Riley Branch. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
