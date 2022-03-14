Shirley Dean Baker, age 75, of Barwick, KY passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Barwick, KY.-She was born May 8, 1946, in Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Burnam and Mary Holland Thomas.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Baker.- She is survived by daughters: Mary Lou Williams of Jackson, KY, and Peggy White of Carlisle, KY.-Two sisters: Debbie Sue Baker of Barwick, KY, and Wavelean Turner of Winchester, KY.- One brother: Jeff Thomas of Barwick, KY.- A special friend: Sallie Belle Fugate of Barwick, KY.-Grandchildren: Shawn White, Steven White, Tonya White, Jennifer Baker, Micahel Baker, Tabatha Cortez. Nine great-grandchildren plus a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Noon at the Altro Church of God with Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Johnson Cemetery at Chavies, KY.- Visitation will begin on Sunday at 5:00 pm at the Altro Church of God.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
