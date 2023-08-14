The Breathitt County Fish and Game Club will be hosting a “cowboy action shoot” on Saturday, August 19th at 10 a.m.
In cowboy action shooting, weapons used during the competition are typical of those used in taming the old west including single action revolvers, lever action rifles, and shotguns.
Competitors will participate in different stages featuring an array of situations, many based on famous incidents or movie scenes. The targets will be shot in a certain order and participants are timed. The lowest time wins. There will be five stages. The sport is open for men, women, and older kids
Cost is $10 for shoot and $5 for lunch. If you don’t have guns and you would like to try it out, the club will provide guns and ammo for a couple of free stages.
The Breathitt County Fish and Game Club is located at 205 Smokie Drive in Jackson and for more information, call 606-464-4909.
