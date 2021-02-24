One dead, information about victim undisclosed
Alleged shooter appears to be in custody
Three Rivers Jail has released information concerning a shooting which reportedly resulted in a fatality. Kentucky State Police contend the shooting occurred in eastern Kentucky.
Three Rivers Detention facility is reporting holding a "David Spencer" booked into the facility under an apparent charge of "Murder-Police officer." Mr. Spencer also is charged with other various traffic offenses according to this same jail report received down at the Jackson Times-Voice.
Mr. Spencer is being held without bail. The report credits the arrest to an Officer Robinson with the KSP.
In addition to the primary charge, Mr. Spencer is also charged with a variety of traffic offenses. None of those offenses appear to be serious, at least not in comparison with the main charge.
There is no information we were able to access regarding a possible motive. We don't have any information regarding the victim.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains with a defendant until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of an offense sufficient to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
