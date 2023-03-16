(PHOTO): Corey Flinchum connects on this jumper and finished the game with 21 points. (Photo by Calvin Welch).
There hasn’t been much to cheer for lately in Jackson or Breathitt County as a whole for that matter, but one ray of light shining through the bleak times is that of eighth grade basketball sensation Corey Flinchum.
Sports are often used as an escape during trying times and Corey, the young hoops star playing for the Jackson City Tigers, a quintessential small school (a little over 300 total students P-12), has created a positive buzz with his hardwood prowess.
Corey, a 6’3” shooting guard, averaged 26.1 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the floor and shot at an 86.8 percent clip from the free throw line. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game. His points per game average and free throw percentage is good for 12th and nineth in the state respectively according to the KHSAA.
Corey has made an impression on his head coach and with the entire team set to return next season, it seems logical that Jackson will continue to improve its record and its standing within the 14th Region.
“It’s great to coach Corey (Flinchum), he listens and does everything I ask him to do and more. With Corey and our expected returning roster, we have every reason to be excited for next season,” remarked Jackson City Head Coach Wayne Morris.
Corey, the son of Dustin Flinchum and Stephanie Sandlin, began playing basketball at the early age of four and says he draws inspiration for his game from elite players like Tyler Herro and all-time greats such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, but is quick to acknowledge that one person in particular that has played a major role in his success on the basketball court.
“My dad has been instrumental in getting me to the level I am at today with my game. He instilled in me the attitude to work hard to improve and continues to push me to be my best out there on the floor,” says Corey.
When asked about not only playing high school varsity basketball at such a young age but being the “go-to-guy”, Corey had this to say, “I really don’t feel any added pressure. At the end of the day, it’s just a basketball game and I go out there and play. I hate to lose, but at the same time I don’t let it eat away at me. I watch the film, work on my mistakes and the things I could have done better and move on. We have a great coaching staff; my team and I have each other’s back. We are going to continue to keep working hard and getting better.”
The driven shooting guard seems to be lasered focused on improving, while at the same time does not overthink it. “My goal is simple; I want to keep getting better as a basketball player and a person. I want to help my team be successful, and I think that’s an obtainable goal. The future of Jackson City basketball is bright. If we all stick together, we can compete for the district and region.”
Those knowledgeable about the game of basketball can see that Corey is an extraordinarily talented young man, that talent combined with his dedication could result in a record setting high school career and lead Jackson City to unprecedented heights. Corey participates in AAU each summer playing for a team based out of Virginia, that on top of his own regiment of working on his skills just goes to show his hunger to be the best player on the court. Corey has had eight games this season where he has scored 30 or more points and four games in which he has scored 40 plus points. The young star has scored 705 points in his first season at the varsity level. Corey just recently joined Vision Elite Athletics and was named to one of the Hometown Sports All-Star teams. The Kentucky Prep Report just placed Corey on its Class of 2027 Watch List.
Kevin Keathley, who has coached at many different levels including college and the pros with the ABA, CBA, NBA Developmental League, and The Basketball League, is one of those that sees the star potential in Corey.
“As a basketball coach what I really like about Corey’s game is his ability to score it in a variety of ways. He can come off screens, he can knock down the long ball and has a nice mid-range game. That’s what really separates him from a lot of young players is his ability to find his spots on the floor and gather his feet.”
“He has good size at 6’3 and is a mature 8th grader. That maturity keeps him from getting rattled in big moments. Corey and his team know night in and night out that he’s going to get the opposing team’s best defender and he still delivers.”
“When you have a high-level skill set like Corey, the icing on the cake is the ability to knock down your free throws consistently and he does that at a high rate—that’s going to add 6-8 points a game to your scoring average and it’s going to give your team a chance to win the close ones especially on the road.”
“Breathitt County has been blessed with the opportunity to watch sophomore sensation Austin Sperry over the years and it looks like they have another one in the pipeline with Corey at Jackson City. He’s going to be a fun player to watch and he’s just an eighth grader. Just an exciting player in mountain hoops.”
His Tigers season came to end with an overall record of 7-21, against the Wolfe County Wolves in the opening round of the 55th District Tournament. While that record may not seem like much, appearances can be deceiving, Corey helped his teammates almost double the win total from a season ago. Corey scored 21 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the floor and grabbed 2 rebounds in what would be his final game of his first year playing varsity high school basketball.
Even with the early exit in post season play for the Tigers, the disappointment will be short lived at the little school on the hill, as dreams of next season will soon begin, because with a “shooting star” like Corey, the sky is the limit for him and his Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.