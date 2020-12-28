Shot heard 'round the [county]

In the span of a week the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) issued emergency authorizations for both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Both are mRNA vaccines which are injected into the upper arm muscle. Both represent a new form of vaccine technology using messenger RNA (Ribonucleic acid) which instructs the body’s cells to generate a protein triggering an immune response.
The second of the vaccines to pass the FDA arrived in Breathitt county sometime on Monday morning, December 28, 2020. It hastily went straight into a local resident’s upper arm. The very first dose of the COVID-19, Moderna vaccine was administered to Courtney Fugate and it was administered to her by Jerrica Noble.
Upon being vaccinated, Ms. Fugate began administering doses to first responders and front line health care workers at the Health Department. For those marking the date in history, it was administered at 10:00 a.m., on the dot, at Breathitt’s Health Department facility at 955 KY-30, Jackson, KY 41339
The Times-Voice was there to mark the event for the public record, as the county’s legal newspaper. We were also there in our newspaper’s role as the official recorders of county history.
We talked with the environmentalist for Breathitt’s Health Department, William Sizemore. He told us the vaccine, which would be administered here locally, is the Moderna vaccine, the second of the two to pass the FDA emergency use authorization process. It was also one of the two sped through approval under the current administration’s Operation Warp Speed.
“The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine required too much in the way of storage and handling regimens for us to feel comfortable administering it here,” William Sizemore told the Times-Voice. “While the period between doses is 7-days longer with the Moderna vaccine over the Pfizer/BioNTech counterpart, Moderna can be stored and handled similarly to other vaccines.”
Sizemore continued, “There are no special handling restrictions. Moderna’s model doesn’t have to be stored at temperatures as cold as 70-degrees below zero degrees, Fahrenheit.”
As Mr. Sizemore above mentioned, both vaccines require a period lapse between the first and second doses. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses given 21-days apart. For the Moderna vaccine, the period between doses is 28-days. Both vaccines, in clinical trials, were found to be close to 95% effective against the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19.
Mr. Sizemore told the newspaper that, “Though this vaccine has proven roughly 95% effective, vaccinated individuals may still be contagious and spread the virus to others.” Then Mr. Sizemore asked a favor of the Times-Voice with which we were happy to oblige.
“Would you please stress in your article the importance of maintaining precautionary measures both before and after a person’s getting vaccinated?” Yes sir, we are happy to help. After all, it is our historical role in this community.