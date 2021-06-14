Government of the people...
By the people...
For the people...
I was on a radio show once with a woman who was a lawyer from Minnesota. She had snapped a picture in a Minnesota courtroom of a deputy. You wouldn’t believe what they did to her because of it.
Apparently, she had violated a court rule. For this, she was taken into custody, deprived of her liberty, her dignity, shackled to a wheel chair, and all for taking this picture.
That part of the story is bad enough. It didn’t end there.
The deputy told the woman’s client in the custody case that court had adjourned for the day. The deputy sent the client home and released the client's witnesses.
After the client (and her witnesses) departed, the lawyer, shackled to the wheel chair, was wheeled into the courtroom. She was forced to try the custody case without a client, a file, any of the witnesses, and while she was still shackled to the wheel chair.
She lost. Imagine that!
I remembered thinking when hearing it what a horrible thing it must have been to witness. In this instance there was a judge and an assemblage of court officers who seemed drunk on their own power.
Unfortunately, this is hardly an isolated problem which occurs online Minnesota. Many of us have before witnessed elected officials abusing authority, like some sort of King/Queen. It has become the rule as opposed to the exception.
It is a deplorable rule. We can no longer afford to permit its existence, if we wish to live in a free country.
Society has fallen out of the habit of “checking” authority. Our government’s falling out of balance is the price we pay for this acquiescence.
When Uncle Abe was in school, we were taught, in civics class, that America was a free society where power emanated from the people and not from the federal government. Nothing was less seemly than a public official mockingly referring to themselves as “public servants” all the while parading around as our “masters.”
I remember thinking that lawyer, on the show with me that day, had encountered a corrupt authority bent on “showing her.” It “showed her;” but shouldn’t it have shown everyone?
Regardless as to whether the lawyer should or shouldn’t have snapped the picture, in violation of the court’s protocol in what was a public courtroom, the real question remains whether the described conduct merited the sanction received? Did the punishment fit the crime?
I didn’t think so the day I heard the story. I still don’t think so today.
This is a message to all “public servants” out there reading this. Think about how you dispose of your authority. Think about the message your exercise of authority sends to those who have permitted you the privilege.
Let’s try to use a little common sense out there. Then again, I am just an ignorant hillbilly. In the end, what in the world do I know?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
