Some of your mothers would be 'going for the soap' if they heard some of what is said today!
Donald Trump has before said, “I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people, and I don’t frankly have time for total political correctness. And to be honest with you, this country doesn’t have time either.”
I find interesting Trump’s relating a lack of time for “total political correctness.” In and amongst his commentary about the Mexican murderers and rapists, Jewish frugality, the wonderment about how anyone could support women running for office he finds “ugly” and his referring to overweight women as “fat pigs,” he doesn’t have time for total political correctness? Trump, in his statement, should have changed the word “total” to “any.”
Political Correctness, or “PC” for short, is loosely defined as avoiding forms of expression or action which exclude, marginalize, or insult socially disadvantaged groups against whom we tend to discriminate. The movement has become more noted for taking measures to avoid hurt feelings which many find too extreme.
Merriam-Webster defines it as conforming to a belief that language and practices which could offend political sensibilities (as in matters of sex and race) should be eliminated. The Urban Dictionary defines PC as “A way that we speak in America so we don’t offend whining (female reproductive organs).” I would point out to the authors of The Urban Dictionary, however, that making pejorative commentary about “female reproductive organs (you know the word used, don’t make me write it) isn’t politically correct either; so…well, you get my point.
The point is attempting to engage in speech with terms less likely to provoke violent responses was certainly well-intended. There are terms associated with Black people, Jewish people, Italian People, etc. that avoiding is not as much PC as good manners.
It was once called civility. I have no idea where it went or what has happened to it.
Why do we need to avoid such references? I was on a radio show once where another guest told the audience that 20% of the people who voted for Trump in South Carolina, in 2016, said the US should have never freed the slaves. I remember thinking, at the time, that can’t be true. I thought the number too high, back then. Now,…I am not sure it isn’t on the low end.
Assuming that guy’s statistic was accurate, that doesn’t mean 20% felt that way, it means 20% felt that way strongly enough to go on record with the statement. That, if true, is astounding; largely because that number has to be larger when you include the people with the sense to keep that sentiment to themselves.
It has become en vogue to offend as many people as possible. I have literally heard people say, “You don’t like the Confederate flag? Well I will drive around town with it fastened to the bed of my pick-up truck. If this offends you, so what? It is my heritage!” The seeming leader of this over-corrected, counter-culture is our present president.
There is one thing I want you to remember. Your leader doesn’t buy what he is selling.
Trump, assuming he has the business chops he has claimed, has transacted international business with every race on the planet and has found ways to broker deals, even with the murderers and rapists in Mexico. He is pandering to your lowest common denominator.
You are lapping it up, if that is your guy and if his commentary has made yours similar to the above example. Trump doesn’t care whether you agree with him; he knows you like what you are hearing.
He knows you are sick of playing the PC game. Your disdain for PC has made many of your public statements the type commentary of which neither your mothers nor grandmothers would have approved.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
