“Super Tuesday” is not too far off and its proximity is getting nearer all the time. This country has before it a direction more so than a choice.
Are we going to keep traveling the same direction as we have been or are we going to change directions by changing “horses?” Whichever path we choose is likely one from which there is no easy return. We should choose wisely.
For those of you overzealously rooting on any candidate, particularly owing to the candidate's party affiliation, the words, “Be careful for what you wish…” come readily to mind. That is a phrase oft-quoted though rarely attributed. It is considered a saying of unknown derivation.
Perhaps it first appeared in The Atlantic Monthly in an article from 1891 written by Sarah Orne Jewett in which she wrote, “Be careful what you wish for in this world, for if you wish hard enough you are sure to get it. I once heard a very wise man say this, and the longer I live the more firmly I believe it to be true.”
Perhaps it came from “Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true…” which is often attributed to what is described as being an old, Chinese proverb. I have never come across an actual Chinese proverb using this quote. No matter, regardless of whom gets the credit, it is wise advice.
The Lincoln Project is a group of Republicans who are carrying the fight to Trump and his enablers. They refuse to support him because he calls himself a “Republican.” The Lincoln Project believes there is more to being a Republican than just being called a Republican.
What something is called is meaningless. After all, a thing's characteristics define it; not what someone decides to call it.
A Republican could be a “Fascist,” for instance, if that candidate's characteristics fit with what we know of “Fascism.” That is why an animal which walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, swims and flys like a duck; is a duck, whether or not you call it a “rhinoceros."
Fascism, the finding of which has been mostly attributed to Benito Mussolini, comes form the Italian word, facismo, deriving from the Latin, fascio, meaning bundle or group. It has, as its emblem, a bundle of rods bound around a projecting axe-head. The symbol was once carried before an ancient Roman magistrate, by an attendant, as a symbol of authority and power. I have included a picture of the symbol for your easy reference.
The Free Dictionary defines it as…”[A] system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent governmental controls, violent suppression of the opposition, and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.” Does any of this sound familiar?
Italian, Umberto Eco identified some hallmarks of “Fascism" which included 1. a cult of action; 2. a celebration of aggressive masculinity; 3. an intolerance of criticism; 4. a fear of difference and outsiders; 5. a pitch to the frustrations of the lower middle class; 6. an intense nationalism and resentment at national humiliation, and 7. a “popular elitism” that promises every citizen that they’re part of “the best people of the world.” Are any of you recognizing any of this?
Ross Douthat, in an editorial in The New York Times asked, one time, if the seven hallmarks, above set forth, sounded like Trump? With everything we know about our President, particularly with what his own kin has published about him, is he not a fascist? Does he not embody the classic characteristics of “Fascism?"
What was it The Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare, penned in Romeo and Juliet? “A rose by any other word would smell as sweet…” With that in mind let the below guide your decision-making process regarding this coming November election.
Fascism is fascism, regardless of what label we append. If it walks like a fascist, talks like a fascist, acts like a fascist then should it matter it has elected to be called a Republican? Remember, the failure of fastening to something the proper label does not change the characteristics of the thing being named. That misfortune extends to more than just ducks and roses.
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THE MOUNTAIN-TOP!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.