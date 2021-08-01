Shouting from the Mountain-Top (about Flood Relief)

Are people playing fast and loose with flood relief?
If they are, there may come a day they regret doing it!
I have had some people mention concerns to me regarding the local handling of flood relief. Of particular interest is how the money is being disbursed among us commoners, by whom, and whether it is being legitimately allocated?
According to these people, there are those around here getting government funded flood assistance who shouldn’t be. According to these people, there are people around the mountains not spending the relief on the things for which it was allocated.
I hope their asking this of me was rhetorical. I can promise you Uncle Abe hasn’t gotten any of this flood relief. I can equally promise you I don’t have the foggiest notion to where it has gone nor to whom it was distributed.
What I am confident in saying is federal law appears to criminalize the fraudulent use of disaster relief. The offense, as far as I can tell, is called fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits.
Just looking this up online, using the trusty Google “search engine,” 18 U.S.C. (United States Code) §1040 makes it an offense to knowingly 1) falsify, conceal, cover up by any trick, scheme, or device any material fact; or 2) make any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation, or make or use any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation, in any matter involving any benefit authorized, transported, transmitted, transferred, disbursed, or paid in connection with a major disaster declaration…
Uncle Abe has supplied the emphasis here. It wasn’t in the text of what I found online.
Now, I don’t know what prison sentence would be imposed were one convicted. I do believe there would be a "to serve" sentence should it be proven.
However, Uncle Abe can say, from what I have observed through the years, the Feds aren’t the least reluctant to pass lengthy prison sentences to those whose actions have been found to have violated its laws. It is also my belief very few Federal convictions, and by “very few” I mean “a number from minuscule to slightly north of none,” come without the prospect of a prison sentence of some duration. Federal laws are ones with which citizens shouldn’t trifle.
So, is it occurring? I don’t know.
Will it continue on unchecked? I wouldn’t think so.
Will there be justice? Generally, Lady Justice settles her accounts with all of us, collecting what is her due. There is no justifiable reason to think, if any atrocities are occurring or have occurred, that this time will be any different from any other.
At least, that it what this ignorant hillbilly believes. This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!