Happy Juneteenth!
Here’s to hoping you give both the day and why it needed creation some real reflection!
Well, we created a new federal holiday. It has been celebrated informally since 1866 and has been called “Jubilee Day,” “Black Independence Day,” and “Emancipation Day.”
Its formally being created a “National Holiday” was signed into law the 17th of June, 2021. Prior to that, it was often reserved for the celebration of African-American culture. It originated in Galveston, Texas.
The Act, signed into law, was styled the “National Independence Day Act.” It is a fitting name as the entire nation wasn’t truly independent until General Order No. 3 was issued by Union Army General Gordon Granger.
That order both proclaimed and enforced the freedom of formerly enslaved people in Texas. Texas was the last state in the Confederacy with institutional slavery.
Now, I know many of you are going to say, “What about the Emancipation Proclamation” issued January 1, 1863? How did that not free Texas’ slaves?
It did and it didn’t. The below will further explain that to you.
At the time of the Emancipation Proclamation, the states to which the proclamation applied no longer were members of the union, or so they reasoned. Legal pronouncements by America’s President didn’t apply to people living outside America under completely different sovereignty. The Confederate States of America believed it had formed a new nation with its own government.
Therefore, the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation relied on the advance of Union troops. Texas, as the Confederacy’s most remote state, had seen both an expansion of slavery and a low presence of Union troops as the Civil War ended. Not many people realize this, but even after the fall of the Confederacy, slavery remained legal in both Delaware and Kentucky.
It is entirely appropriate to finally sign into law the Act creating “Juneteenth” as a National Holiday. It is entirely appropriate for the reasons above described to call the Act creating that holiday the “National Independence Day Act.”
We were neither truly free nor independent until we all were both of these things. Here’s to hoping you all enjoyed Monday’s day off from work.
Here’s to hoping you took a moment to reflect on how that day’s becoming the first National Holiday created, and signed into law, was significant and why. After all, it was the first National Holiday legally created since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was enacted 38-years ago.
In America, we don’t just go around creating National Holidays. So when we do, it deserves more than a moment's reflection. Or, so it would seem to me, but then again, what do I know?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
