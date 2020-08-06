These Days, it’s all about the ‘I'
I went out to dinner just the other night. It was a celebration of something, within the family, and we were getting to enjoy each other’s company. It was a nice evening. We should do it more often.
Well, we’re at this restaurant and we are eating in the dining room. Before the social distancing police lock me up, there were maybe four other people in the dining room the entire time we were using the facility. We were all wearing the required and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
Anyway, as the dinners where getting “plated,” the waiter just brought them out individually. The first of our party to get his meal was finished with it by the time I had gotten mine. We waited on the other, "like one hog waits on another," as my mother was fond of saying.
I told my dinner party, “You know, I remember when you would go to dinner and the waiter wouldn’t bring out a dinner until the entire party’s meals were plated.” One of the party said, “Yeah, they used to do a lot of things differently in your day.”
That got me to thinking. “The way things used to be” is a common lament, these days, among my crowd. I am concerned about our seemingly omnipresent loss of community, culture, and today's rampant, pervasive, and ubiquitous narcissism.
It is kind of like this “mask” thing. Why are people so resistant to masks? Why is it a political issue?
Sure, they are inconvenient. They are often uncomfortable. They are not always easy to have handy.
Sure, the above are negatives. Here’s a positive…they are saving our neighbors' lives.
There are actually people protesting having to suffer the indignity of wearing a mask. One day last week there was a news story about a woman who refused to wear a mask, when asked, while shopping at Trader Joe’s. She got a guest spot on Good Morning America out of the deal.
That same day, a woman claimed she medically couldn’t wear a mask. She got featured on Inside Edition.
An elderly woman refused to wear her mask all the way over in China. I saw a story on that, online, on something called South China Morning Post.
When I was younger, you would have donned the mask because you didn’t want your choices to hurt someone else. In this instance, your choice may be killing someone else.
It wasn’t always about what you wanted. It wasn’t always about what you found convenient.
It wasn’t always about what was or wasn’t comfortable to you. It was about the people around you and with whom you came in regular contact. It was about your family, friends, and neighbors. You did it for them.
I wonder what, if anything, we would be willing to do for someone else anymore. Nowadays, we seem more concerned about what we want, what we have to spend, and whether something benefits us. Our neighbors, friends, and families outside our nuclear households; let them eat cake.
There is no more “we.” It seems all about the “I.” Isn’t that a terrible shame?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
