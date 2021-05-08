…About playing multiple sports
One-sport, year-round phenoms not so phenomenal
I was at the old ball park taking in a high school baseball game recently. Some of the parents who were watching the game were talking amongst themselves but loudly enough for old Uncle Abe to hear them.
The general consensus was that to be any good at baseball, these days, one had to make a year-round commitment to the exclusion of all other interests. I have heard the same arguments for being good at football and basketball.
The funny thing is, I don’t remember it being that way when I was a lad. Funnier still, I don’t believe these kids are any better at the games they play “year round” than were we. Matter of fact, I don’t believe them to be nearly as good.
So, I was watching the game and I saw one of the year-round phenoms hit a slow roller down the third base line and get doubled out in a 5-4-3. The third baseman, “5” in the box-score, had to charge the ball just to field it and get the lead throw to second to force out the runner. The second baseman then relayed the throw to first, and was able to get it there before the batter could cross the bag.
The play wasn’t close. The runner was clearly out.
I was shocked the batter couldn’t beat out that throw. Man, was he slow getting down the first-base path.
Where is all this super human baseball skill exhibiting exactly? We had guys, “in the day” who could have tapped a slow-roller down the third base line and the fielder would have had “no chance at all” of throwing that guy out. Back in my day (as said by every old person everywhere) a third baseman charging to field a slow roller down the line may have made a successful throw to second in time, but the chances would have been slim to none that the 2nd-baseman could have fielded his throw at the bag and quick enough to transition the next throw to first in time to get the batter out “by a mile.”
Maybe a tandem of major leaguers could have done it. A tandem of high school baseball players doing the same…no way!
We see the same things in other varsity sports, baseball and football included. We see players who are as slow as molasses and yet still varsity starters at positions where speed is a requisite to being so slotted.
I knew a coach one time. He and I were good friends and still are. I went to watch his football team play. I noticed he only pulled across his formation behind one of his two guards.
If he pulled a certain way, he had to swap guards to lead the play. I told him he was telegraphing when he was pulling his guard. Every time “58” aligned opposite from where he usually slotted, it was obvious what was coming. I asked him why he did it.
“Well the only guard I have quick enough to pull is number 58,” he told me. I asked him, “Then why is the other guard starting (on your Class 4A football team)? Is his mother the Principal or something?”
Turned out she was. That answers that question.
The question left unanswered is why are we always hammering square pegs through round holes? Being able to athletically perform the functions incident to playing a sport or position is requisite to playing there, or it was when I was young. If you don’t posses the natural ability, you work offseason to acquire the skills. Failing that, it was another season of JV for you.
The coaching staff doesn’t change the nature of the position to suit you. The coaching staff works with you hoping you will eventually suit the nature of the position.
We have that backwards these days. We also don’t have to play the one sport year around. That is a load of bull.
I think kids playing multiple sports and acquiring a wide array of athletic skill sets helps with their athleticism, not impede it. These kids today are bigger than we were. Many of them are stronger than we were. They are not better players than we were.
Matter of fact, I am not convinced many of them would have made our varsity rosters. Oh well, what do I know?
This is your old Uncle Abe Yokem and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
