With apologies to the late Harper Lee, “It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived.” Jean Louise “Scout” Finch, To Kill a Mockingbird. Without commentary on the gun aspect, Atticus Finch, Scout’s father, was the “…bravest man who ever lived…” because he stood for something.
He defended the defenseless. During the period depicted in the novel, “the defenseless” were black citizens in a rural, small, southern town. These same citizens still seem defenseless, at times, even today.
The protests following the murder of George Floyd has caused us to question the force used by police departments against black citizens. The protests have, in their aftermath, shown a government ever willing to vilify these protesters and dissidents for their standing up for the rights of others.
The slander directed at them has been done to justify the force lobbed against these citizens who protest or dissent. These people have been arrested, beaten, falsely imprisoned, shot with rubber bullets, and even tear-gassed.
Perhaps even worse, are the names they have been called. They have been called “terrorists” and members of “Antifa” like those two terms are, somehow, related. Well, they aren’t. There are tremendous differences between a terrorist and a member of “Antifa.”
A “terrorist” is a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aim. These “protestors” whom have been tied to “Antifa” and referred to as “terrorists” have been peaceably and constitutionally protesting, which is lawful.
As for “Antifa,” it also has a definition. “Antifa” has always been defined as a political protest movement comprised of different groups which are all affiliated by their militant opposition to fascism and other forms of extreme “right-wing” ideology.
When did militant opposition to fascism become a bad thing? When did militant opposition to extreme right-wing ideology become a bad thing?
I believe, in addition to fascism, movements like Nazism and those espousing racial supremacy are the type of ideologies defined as within the parameters of the extreme right-wing. I am militantly opposed to right-wing ideologies like that. Are you not?
Does that make me Antifa? If it does, then I proudly wear my membership badge. Sign me up!
Why have we started to vilify the Atticus Finches as opposed to celebrating them? Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird told us that real courage is “…when you know you’re licked before you begin but you begin anyway and you see it through no matter what. You rarely win, but sometimes you do.”
In the fight against police brutality and the needless killing of black citizens because they are black, the fight may seem like one where we’re licked before we even start. Thank God it didn’t stop people like the late Congressman, John Lewis, from starting it.
Was his protest which carried him across the Edmund Pettus bridge, the same one which may soon carry John Lewis's name, protected by our free government or was Congressman Lewis also “Antifa?” Lewis’ example; is it the type of “real courage” we will come to vilify or celebrate?
Allowing the government to attack dissidence has a chilling effect on courage and ultimately justice. We need to rediscover in America just why Reverend Sykes in To Kill a Mockingbird says, “Miss Jean Louise, stand up. Your father’s passin’.”
What’s really passing, I am afraid, is a time when people of conscious are left without either the bravery or ability to exhibit real courage in the face of corruption. Next time we seek to “stand up” who knows what we’ll be called? Who knows how we will be characterized? Who knows what level of force will be used against us? Who knows?
This is your old Uncle, Abe Yokem, and I am still up here SHOUTING FROM THIS MOUNTAIN-TOP!
